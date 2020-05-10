Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley A. Tindall

Died May 6, 2020

Shirley A. Tindall, age 84, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 6. A private family service will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, followed by interment at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

