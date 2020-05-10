Shirley A. Tindall
Shirley A. Tindall
Died May 6, 2020
Shirley A. Tindall, age 84, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 6. A private family service will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, followed by interment at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 10, 2020.
