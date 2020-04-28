|
|
Shirley Ann (Osborne) Brooks
Died April 25, 2020
Mrs. Shirley Ann (Osborne) Brooks age 65, departed this life on Saturday, April 25, at her residence in Atlanta.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Memorial Park South Cemetery in Flowery Branch.
She was born February 2, 1955, in Hall County. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Willester Osborne and Mrs. Annie Mae Osborne.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories and jokes to her significant other, Michael Palmer; her two sons, Mr. & (Mrs.) Andre' (Kristal) Brooks of Flowery Branch, GA and Mr. Christopher Brooks of Lawrenceville, GA; her grandchildren, Aiyana and Andre' Brooks; father of her children, Joseph Brooks and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 28, 2020