Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825
Cleveland, GA 30528
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825
Cleveland, GA 30528
Shirley Ann Morgan Obituary
Sept. 28, 1945-April 11, 2019
Shirley Ann Morgan, age 73 of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Mrs. Morgan was born on September 28, 1945 to the late Hugh and Pearl Funderburk Wehunt. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Morgan; brother, Franklin Wehunt; infant sister, Pat Wehunt.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Tim Sullens, Cleveland, and Lavonda and Earl Morrison, Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law, David and Lacinda Rider, Cleveland; son, Timmy Rider, Gainesville; grandchildren, Kirk Smith, Samantha Rider, Summer Rider, Jordon Rider, James Rider, Eric Rider, Alicia Seymore, Kristin Queen, Dwight Morrison, Emily Sullens, Jacob Sullens, Jayden Sullens; great-grandchildren, Levi, Charleigh, Kyndel, McKenzie, Michaela, Hunter, and Bailey; beloved dog, Hampton.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Allen Webb and the Rev. Bill Trotter will officiate. Interment will follow at White Plains Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2019
