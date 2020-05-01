Shirley Ann Stringer

Died April 28, 2020

Mrs. Shirley Ann Stringer, age 83, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Oakwood, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Emory – Decatur Hospital.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Stringer was born March 29, 1937, to the late Tommy & Annie Bailey in Flowery Branch. A member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, she was retired from Hall County School System, where she had worked in the lunchroom. She also did private home work and did ironing for half of Hall County.

Mrs. Stringer is survived by her daughters, Jheri Shields of Gainesville, Mary Stringer of Flowery Branch and Betty (Torrey) Williams of Lawrenceville; 6 grandchildren, Zach Payne, Laquita Shields, Jayla Moon, Malcom Moon, Myles Williams and Morgan Williams; 3 great-grandchildren, Jonathan Cross, Alex Shields and Josiah Moon; sister, Marion (Luther) Twyman.; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993, James Stringer.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.

