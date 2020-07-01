Shirley Ann Wells
Shirley Ann Wells
Died June 25, 2020
Shirley Ann Wells, age 84, of Cumming, died Thursday, June 25. Interment will be August 15; 10:30am at Christ Church Episcopal in Plymouth, MA. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Suwanee, GA. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

