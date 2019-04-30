Died April 29, 2019

Funeral services will be held Friday May 3 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ward's Funeral Home for Shirley Annette (Pierce) Canada, 83, of Gainesville. Rev. Bobby Griffin and Rev. Barry Coffey will officiate. Interment will follow at Belton Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Canada passed away April 29, 2019.

A native of Hall County, Mrs. Canada was the daughter the late Benjamin G. and Mattie Bell (Meeks) Pierce. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Rev. Michael Canada; sisters, Bonnie Echols and Opal Beacham and brother, Herbert Pierce.

Mrs. Canada was a pastor's wife of Christian Fellowship Church for 55 years and co-owned Gainesville Appliance Parts with her husband for 37 years. She was a faithful employee years ago with Citizen's Bank and Mansfield Oil Company. Mrs. Canada also served as secretary of Belton Baptist Church as a young lady.

Survivors include sons and daughter in law, Phil Canada, Cleveland, Paul and Beth Canada, Gainesville; daughter and son in law, Angela and Michael Pritchard, Rutherfordton, NC.; brother, Cohen and Margie Pierce; sister, Bobbie and Bobby Slaton; brother in law, Adrian and Nancy Canada; sisters in laws, Mae Evelyn Roberts and Gloria Aultman; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Special thanks to the staff at Ashton Senior Living for the care of our mother. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to charity of one choice.

Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 30, 2019