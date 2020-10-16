Shirley Ayers

Died October 13, 2020

Shirley Ayers, 79, of Cornelia, died Tuesday, October 13th. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16th at the Cornelia Christian Church. Interment followed in the Lamar Christian Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store