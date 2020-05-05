Shirley Reed Grindle
Died May 2, 2020
Shirley Reed Grindle, age 90, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, May 2, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Grindle was born December 19, 1929, in Cherokee County, to the late Ernest Willie & Capitola Dempsey Reed. She worked as a label maker at Warren Featherbone and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Clyde Grindle.
Survivors include, son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Carla Grindle; grandsons and wives, Ronald, Jr. and Beth Grindle, Jeff and Merri Briscoe; granddaughter and husband, Lesley and David Scott; great-grandchildren, Jackson Grindle, Lucas Grindle, Macy Briscoe, Carter Scott and Cooper Scott; sister and husband, Reca and Dennis Meade; niece and husband, Kay and Doug Ivester.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday May 6, at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Wood officiating.
Please share online condolences & memories with the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Reed Grindle.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.