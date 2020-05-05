Shirley (Reed) Grindle
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Reed Grindle
Died May 2, 2020
Shirley Reed Grindle, age 90, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, May 2, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Grindle was born December 19, 1929, in Cherokee County, to the late Ernest Willie & Capitola Dempsey Reed. She worked as a label maker at Warren Featherbone and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Clyde Grindle.
Survivors include, son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Carla Grindle; grandsons and wives, Ronald, Jr. and Beth Grindle, Jeff and Merri Briscoe; granddaughter and husband, Lesley and David Scott; great-grandchildren, Jackson Grindle, Lucas Grindle, Macy Briscoe, Carter Scott and Cooper Scott; sister and husband, Reca and Dennis Meade; niece and husband, Kay and Doug Ivester.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday May 6, at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Wood officiating.
Please share online condolences & memories with the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Reed Grindle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved