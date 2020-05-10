Shirley Jean Hamby
Died May 5, 2020
Shirley Jean Hamby, age 84, of Flowery Branch, died Thursday, May 7. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 10, 2020.