Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Shirley Jean Hamby

Died May 5, 2020

Shirley Jean Hamby, age 84, of Flowery Branch, died Thursday, May 7. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store