Services Little-Davenport Funeral Home 355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest Gainesville , GA 30501 Funeral service 2:00 PM Grace Episcopal Church Shirley Louise Pippel Bower

Shirley Louise Pippel Bower passed away at her home in Gainesville, GA. on July 20, 2019. Shirley was born on Ridge Avenue in Arnold, PA. on August 16, 1923 to Herbert Augustus Pippel and Edna Mae Woolslayer Pippel. In 1931, during the Great Depression, the family moved to the Robinsdale, MN. farm of her Dad's parents. Although she was not enamored with the snow and cold weather, she enjoyed the farm and living across from Medicine Lake. The too frequent moves slowed down when her father began working at an Owens Illinois plant in Toledo, OH in 1933. She graduated from Woodward High School in Toledo in 1941 with her best friend, Patty Vyn. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Glassboro, NJ after her father was transferred by Owens Illinois. She attended two years of college at Temple University in Philadelphia before beginning work at New Jersey Bell Telephone Company.

She met her husband, Thomas Leinbach Bower II (Tom Sr.), in 1947 in Glassboro when, according to Tom Sr., she was hitch-hiking with a friend (this story was never confirmed by Shirley!). Tom and Shirley were married on December 17, 1949 in Pitman, NJ. The couple had two sons, Tom III and Jeff. Shirley was a stay-at-home mom after the birth of her sons. She excelled as a wife and mother during moves to Boynton Beach, FL. (1955) and Roswell, GA. (1964). Both were small towns when the family moved to each and she relished the memories and friendships that she made during her time at both places. She juggled several hats as she kept up with her sons' scholastic and athletic activities. Particularly during their time in Roswell, she followed her sons' athletic events in football, basketball, and baseball as the Hornet's won five State Championships over a three-year period. The family made a final move to Gainesville, GA. in 1974 when Tom Sr. and his partner purchased a petroleum distributorship. She cherished her 45 years in Gainesville as it, like Boynton and Roswell, was (and is) a great community.

The focus of Shirley's life was her family and friends. As the matriarch of Clipper Petroleum, she enjoyed supporting her husband in his business endeavors and always looked forward to traveling to the Georgia Oilmen's conventions, cultivating many friendships with other distributors and refiners over the years. She liked to shop and had a particular affinity for Lenox Square (much to Tom Sr.'s chagrin!). She looked forward to visits to the family "shack" at Lake Burton during the summer months. On Sunday mornings at the lake, she could be found sipping a cup of coffee on the porch as she listened to campers at nearby Moccasin Creek State Park sing a rendition of the Christian gospel hymn "I'll Fly Away."

Shirley and Tom Sr. were passionate about following their sons' athletic endeavors. They traveled to Wofford College and Southern Mississippi to watch their sons play football games from 1969 to 1975. When Jeff began his college coaching career in 1976, they attended in excess of 250 games until his retirement in 2007. Football, and especially Southern Miss football, was their fall hobby. Tailgating before and after games started many life-long relationships.

In her later years, Shirley enjoyed dining out in Gainesville at many restaurants - with a special bias towards Luna's and Poor Richard's. In fact, she was the "unofficial greeter" at the lower level of Poor Richard's! She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she always looked forward to Sunday family dinners at Tom and Maria's. And, how she loved her dogs!

Shirley was a kind, genteel woman who enjoyed and cherished her family and friends. She had a compassionate and caring nature. She was a lady – the lady of all ladies.

Shirley is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Jeff (Debbie) of Hattiesburg, MS. and Tom (Maria) of Gainesville, GA.; her four grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Lowery, Haley Bower, Shirley Caroline (Ben) Filchak, and Anna Bower; and her four great-grandchildren, Hudson Lowery, Kristen Lowery, Anna Grace Lowery, and Thomas Filchak. She is also survived by her beloved brother Dick (Lorrie) Pippel.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Tom Sr., and grandchild Kristen Louise Bower.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Northeast Georgia Hospice Care for their excellent help. Our caregivers - Denise Case, Essie Richardson, Mycki Little, Angie Broome, Ann Turner, and Jennifer Wilkens - were wonderful in looking after Miss Shirley. And, especially, to Lois Ellison, who for 20 years cared for Tom Sr. and Miss Shirley. Lois was much more than a caregiver - she was a best friend to Miss Shirley.

The funeral service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 422 Brenau Avenue, Gainesville. GA. at 2 PM on Thursday, July 25th and will be followed by a gathering in the parish hall to reminisce about "Miss Shirley". Burial will be at 5 PM at Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clipper Petroleum Foundation at 5317 T L Bower Way, Flowery Branch, GA. 30542; or The Kristen Bower Scholarship Endowment at 118 College Drive #5017, Hattiesburg, MS. 39406; or Grace Episcopal Church.

