Shirley Brackett Major

Died June 9, 2020

Shirley Brackett Major, age 73, of Dahlonega, died Tuesday, June 9. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, June 13 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral Home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

