Shirley (Brackett) Major
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Brackett Major
Died June 9, 2020
Shirley Brackett Major, age 73, of Dahlonega, died Tuesday, June 9. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, June 13 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral Home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved