|
|
Shirley Conner Turpin, age 73 of Gainesville, passed away on November 13, following an extended illness. Shirley was born February 28, 1946 in Gainesville, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years Randall Hugh Turpin, father and mother, Horace and Elizabeth (Potter) Conner, father-in-law Wess Turpin, mother-in-law Lucille Hulsey Archer and brother-in-law Doug Hamling. She was a graduate of Gainesville High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from North Georgia College. She retired from Suntrust Bank after 25 years. Shirley loved her family and her faith brought her many close relationships. Anyone who knew her would tell you what a special, kind and caring person she was. Always thinking of others and so unselfish. She was a true friend who loved the Lord. Shirley was always full of positive Godly advice and lead many to a relationship with Christ. A true blessing to all that knew and loved her. Shirley will be truly missed until we see her again in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Survivors include son's and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Carla Turpin of Gainesville and Eric Turpin of Gainesville; granddaughters, Lainie and Mallori Turpin of Gainesville, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Jim and Rita Turpin, Richard and Rasma Turpin and Sybil Hamling. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville, Georgia at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 23. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of NGMC. Donations can be made online at nghs.com or by mail to 2150 Limestone Pkwy Ste 222 Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 19, 2019