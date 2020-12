Sidney Lanier Berry

Died November 29, 2020

Sidney "Sid" Lanier Berry died on November 29th. Sidney's life celebration was held Thursday, December 3rd with a visitation at 11:00 a.m., the funeral service began at 1:00 PM; both were held at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming. The funeral procession moved to Alcova Baptist Church in Lawrenceville for the interment afterwards. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store