Silviu Gligor, age 82, of Buford, died Tuesday, April 21. A Family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.