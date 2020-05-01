Silviu Gligor
Silviu Gligor
Died April 21, 2020
Silviu Gligor, age 82, of Buford, died Tuesday, April 21. A Family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
