Silviu Gligor

Died April 21, 2020

Silviu Gligor, age 82, of Buford, died Tuesday, April 21. A Family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

