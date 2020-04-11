Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Resources
More Obituaries for Sirena Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sirena Michele Pruitt

Send Flowers
Sirena Michele Pruitt Obituary
Sirena Michele Pruitt, 42, of Gainesville passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Sirena was the sweetest angel on earth with a heart of gold and was loved by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include her parents, Sarah and Troyce Martin of Gainesville; father and step-mother, James Anthony and Cindy Pruitt of Cumming; brother, James Clifton Pruitt of Gainesville step-brother and sister-in-law, Shane and Nikki Martin of Cumming; half-brothers, Reed Pruitt and Craig Pruitt, both of Cumming and a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives.

The family will have a private graveside service at Mayfield Baptist Church with Rev. Troy Milford officiating and will have a memorial service at a later date.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sirena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -