Sirena Michele Pruitt, 42, of Gainesville passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Sirena was the sweetest angel on earth with a heart of gold and was loved by everyone who knew her.
Survivors include her parents, Sarah and Troyce Martin of Gainesville; father and step-mother, James Anthony and Cindy Pruitt of Cumming; brother, James Clifton Pruitt of Gainesville step-brother and sister-in-law, Shane and Nikki Martin of Cumming; half-brothers, Reed Pruitt and Craig Pruitt, both of Cumming and a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives.
The family will have a private graveside service at Mayfield Baptist Church with Rev. Troy Milford officiating and will have a memorial service at a later date.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020