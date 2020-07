Stanley Bennett, Sr.

Died July 11, 2020

Stanley Bennett, Sr., age 88, of Buford, died Saturday, July 11. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14 at 2:00 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. A private interment will be held following the service. There will be no visitation. A register book will be available Tuesday, July 14 from 10:00 AM until noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store