Dr. Stanley Kent White
Died September 28, 2020
Dr. Stanley Kent White, Alto, died Monday, September 28th. Funeral services were held at 11:00am, Friday, October 2nd at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow service at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. His family received friends at the funeral home Thursday, October 1 from 2-8pm and prior to the service on Friday from 10-11am. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 1, 2020.