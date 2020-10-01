1/
Dr. Stanley Kent White
1956 - 2020
Dr. Stanley Kent White, Alto, died Monday, September 28th. Funeral services were held at 11:00am, Friday, October 2nd at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow service at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. His family received friends at the funeral home Thursday, October 1 from 2-8pm and prior to the service on Friday from 10-11am. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 1, 2020.
