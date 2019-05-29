|
Died May 28, 2019
Mr. Stanley Wallis Reed, 67 of Oakwood passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at his residence.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Reed was the son of the late Lester and Nell Wallis Reed. He served in the United States Army and had worked for a number of years at General Motors and Reliance Electric. He was a member of Blackshear Place Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sister, Sue Ryder, Flowery Branch; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlotte and Tony Elrod, Flowery Branch; Lisa and Dick Lyle, Gainesville. a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Mr. Reed is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Alma Reed and brothers, Don Chandler and Larry Reed.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Thursday from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com from May 29 to May 30, 2019