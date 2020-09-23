Lt. Stephanie Poole Hollingsworth
Died September 20, 2020
Lt. Stephanie Poole Hollingsworth, 52 of Flowery Branch passed away Sunday September 20, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Stephanie was a gift to all who knew and loved her. She was a beautiful mother, Gigi, wife, sister, and daughter. With a brilliant mind and a heart full of soul, it was impossible not to be impacted by her. We will all miss her smile, her love of family, and the happiness she brought to all of us. Stephanie loved her family and the concept of the word family. She truly believed in the meaning of family. To her, family was more than immediate relatives. It was her close friends. Stephanie brightened every room with her smile. She was happiest with her husband Tony, her daughter Hannah, and her precious granddaughter Amelia.
Stephanie was truly devoted to her job and took great pride in her role with the Hall County Sheriff's office.
She was an adventurer and an explorer. She loved to travel to new countries and vacation with her family and friends. She was an avid hiker with her husband and lived each day to the fullest.
Her smile and giving nature will be missed by all of us. Our hearts are consumed with grief and relish in the homecoming we will have one day.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Hollingsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Hannah and Bryan Brannon; granddaughter, Amelia Brannon; mother, Betty Ledford Poole; sisters, Shelley (Dean) Martin; Sheryl Rylee; Sonya (Lowery) Tillison; Susan (Jamey) Brown; Sherri Holcombe; Tony's siblings, Mike, Pam, and Terry Hollingsworth. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Stephanie is preceded in death by her father, Charles Laymond Poole.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Free Chapel.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.