June 8, 1939-April 29, 2019

Mr. Stephen A. Katona Jr., 79 of Dahlonega, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born June 8, 1939 in Bucyrus, OH to Trudy (Scott) and Stephen Katona Sr. Steve graduated from Bloomville High School in 1957. He became a certified welder at age 15, then spent part of his career as owner and operator of a gas station, Katona's 66, in Marion, OH. Ultimately, he followed in his father's footsteps and became a welder in the manufacturing industry where he spent the last 35 years of his career in management and eventually as vice president of Manufacturing at Cottrell Inc.

Born and raised in Ohio, Steve relocated to Georgia in the 80s but remained loyal to the Buckeyes, flying both the flags of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes at his home. Steve enjoyed tending his yard, garden, and fruit trees. He loved sitting on his back porch in the mornings drinking coffee with his wife Barbara overlooking their beautiful grounds. Steve was a lifelong hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the many hunting trips he took with his good friend Mike Cottrell. Steve spent many sunny days fishing with his nephews Rick and Bob, and step-son Troy; or, golfing with his buddies Mike, Phil, and Randy. He looked forward to apple cider making with Chris, Kenny and Troy every fall.

He could be found many nights cooking out or having a bonfire with his family. Steve was a lover of sports and especially enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren and watching Ohio State football games with his son Andy. He also found great joy spending time with his dog Easton. Through his life, Steve looked forward to holidays and vacations with his family and friends and loved the adventures he went on with Barbara.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Barbara (Thomas) Katona; sons, Andy Katona and Troy (Jan) Head; daughters, Chris (Kenny Green) Canfield, Juanita Brackett, and Julie Katona; sister, Patty (Howard) Champion; and, grandchildren Clay, Chris (Rachael), Eric, Cassidy, Sarah (Bryce), Michelle, Molly, Megan, Jessica, Nichole, Steven, seven great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Steve was proceeded in death by his parents, and grandson Tony Katona.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice team for their gentle care of our beloved Grandfather, Husband, Father, and Friend in his sickness and passing.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Reverend Jason Fuller and Mr. Mike Cottrell will officiate. Interment will follow in Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday and from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary