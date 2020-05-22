Stephen Bryan Cobb
Died May 11, 2020
Stephen Bryan Cobb, age 48, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 11. He was born on August 15, 1971, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Stephen leaves behind his beloved children, Evan and Julia Cobb, Gainesville; his wife Christie Cobb; and, his stepchildren Gavin and Beau Smith and Chase Black, Taylorsville. He will be forever missed by his parents, Linda Snelling Cobb and Marshall E. (Gene) Cobb and his stepmother Janice Alton Cobb; his brother and sister-in-law David and Kathy Cobb; his sister and brother-in-law Donna & Mark Montgomery; his niece Anna Montgomery; his nephews, John Mark Montgomery and Bryan Cobb and his wife Sarah; and, countless other family members and friends.
He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1990 and attended the University of Georgia for a minute until it interfered with his dating at Brenau. He then moved to Colorado for a time where he fine-tuned his skills as a performance skier and developed his love for mountain biking. He loved golf, camping, riding motorcycles and ATV's, and pretty much anything else you could do outdoors. He inherited his Grandmother Ruthie's and Mother Linda's talent for cooking and loved to grill on his Big Green Egg. He passed his love for cooking and grilling to his son, Evan and his daughter, Julia. His lifetime love for golf came early on through his participation in USGA's Junior Program. On the golf course he was known for his left hook, which was not always good for his score; but, for Stephen, golf was not about his score. For Stephen, golf was about spending quality time with his buddies. He will be greatly missed by the "Crazy Golf Dudes" and "Tuesday Night Golf" groups. His family plans on dedicating a tree at Chattahoochee Golf Course in his memory, in hopes that when his golfing buddies pass by, they can think of him and remember some of his antics and that incredible Stephen smile.
He spent 27 years in the consumer finance industry. He was President of the Georgia Industrial Loan Association in 2008 and 2010 and the Legislative Chairperson from 2012-2018. It was through this volunteer work that Stephen was able to put his charisma and passion for politics to work. He spent many long hours at the State Capital lobbying on his industry's behalf. Along the way, in typical Stephen style, he became good friends with many of the Legislators he met.
He was active in the Gainesville community most of his life serving on several Boards and logging countless volunteer hours for various causes. Two that were closest to his heart were Challenged Child (SISU) and Young Life. He also took an active role in his children's activities by volunteering as his son's Park and Rec baseball coach, helping with his BSA Troop, helping coach his daughter's softball team, and supporting them in all their endeavors. He loved every second he was able to spend with his children.
The "Stephen Stories" are countless. There is the one where at the age of two he "drove" the family station wagon backwards down their very steep driveway smiling and waving at his frantic mother and sister as they chased after the car. Growing up in the Mountainview/Honeysuckle neighborhood gang, Stephen would leave in the mornings fully clothed and often return in only his underwear, the neighbors would hang the missing items on their mailboxes and his brother would have to go around and retrieve them. There was also the time he and his childhood friend, Caroline Wittel, glued cacti to the seat of the neighborhood bully's bike. Stephen was all about bear hugs and telling you he loved you. He had the biggest heart, best laugh and most generous soul. He had an unshakable faith in God and tried to live everyday giving to others as a testament of his faith. He would do anything for anybody, anywhere at any time, no questions asked & never expected anything in return! He never met a stranger, if you met him once he considered you a friend. He lived life wide open and had lots of battle scars to prove it. Everybody that knew him has a funny or touching "Stephen Story" and when we gather together and celebrate his incredible life, we would like for his friends and family to share those stories.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at The Walter's Barn, 7712 Persimmon Tree Rd, Lula.. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Evan & Julia Cobb Fund at any United Community Bank Branch or mailed to PO Box 2537, Gainesville, GA 30503 or any charity of your choosing.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 announcing for the family.
Died May 11, 2020
Stephen Bryan Cobb, age 48, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 11. He was born on August 15, 1971, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Stephen leaves behind his beloved children, Evan and Julia Cobb, Gainesville; his wife Christie Cobb; and, his stepchildren Gavin and Beau Smith and Chase Black, Taylorsville. He will be forever missed by his parents, Linda Snelling Cobb and Marshall E. (Gene) Cobb and his stepmother Janice Alton Cobb; his brother and sister-in-law David and Kathy Cobb; his sister and brother-in-law Donna & Mark Montgomery; his niece Anna Montgomery; his nephews, John Mark Montgomery and Bryan Cobb and his wife Sarah; and, countless other family members and friends.
He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1990 and attended the University of Georgia for a minute until it interfered with his dating at Brenau. He then moved to Colorado for a time where he fine-tuned his skills as a performance skier and developed his love for mountain biking. He loved golf, camping, riding motorcycles and ATV's, and pretty much anything else you could do outdoors. He inherited his Grandmother Ruthie's and Mother Linda's talent for cooking and loved to grill on his Big Green Egg. He passed his love for cooking and grilling to his son, Evan and his daughter, Julia. His lifetime love for golf came early on through his participation in USGA's Junior Program. On the golf course he was known for his left hook, which was not always good for his score; but, for Stephen, golf was not about his score. For Stephen, golf was about spending quality time with his buddies. He will be greatly missed by the "Crazy Golf Dudes" and "Tuesday Night Golf" groups. His family plans on dedicating a tree at Chattahoochee Golf Course in his memory, in hopes that when his golfing buddies pass by, they can think of him and remember some of his antics and that incredible Stephen smile.
He spent 27 years in the consumer finance industry. He was President of the Georgia Industrial Loan Association in 2008 and 2010 and the Legislative Chairperson from 2012-2018. It was through this volunteer work that Stephen was able to put his charisma and passion for politics to work. He spent many long hours at the State Capital lobbying on his industry's behalf. Along the way, in typical Stephen style, he became good friends with many of the Legislators he met.
He was active in the Gainesville community most of his life serving on several Boards and logging countless volunteer hours for various causes. Two that were closest to his heart were Challenged Child (SISU) and Young Life. He also took an active role in his children's activities by volunteering as his son's Park and Rec baseball coach, helping with his BSA Troop, helping coach his daughter's softball team, and supporting them in all their endeavors. He loved every second he was able to spend with his children.
The "Stephen Stories" are countless. There is the one where at the age of two he "drove" the family station wagon backwards down their very steep driveway smiling and waving at his frantic mother and sister as they chased after the car. Growing up in the Mountainview/Honeysuckle neighborhood gang, Stephen would leave in the mornings fully clothed and often return in only his underwear, the neighbors would hang the missing items on their mailboxes and his brother would have to go around and retrieve them. There was also the time he and his childhood friend, Caroline Wittel, glued cacti to the seat of the neighborhood bully's bike. Stephen was all about bear hugs and telling you he loved you. He had the biggest heart, best laugh and most generous soul. He had an unshakable faith in God and tried to live everyday giving to others as a testament of his faith. He would do anything for anybody, anywhere at any time, no questions asked & never expected anything in return! He never met a stranger, if you met him once he considered you a friend. He lived life wide open and had lots of battle scars to prove it. Everybody that knew him has a funny or touching "Stephen Story" and when we gather together and celebrate his incredible life, we would like for his friends and family to share those stories.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at The Walter's Barn, 7712 Persimmon Tree Rd, Lula.. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Evan & Julia Cobb Fund at any United Community Bank Branch or mailed to PO Box 2537, Gainesville, GA 30503 or any charity of your choosing.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 announcing for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.