Stephen H. "Steve" Thrasher
Stephen H. Thrasher
Died July 1, 2020
Stephen H. "Steve" Thrasher, age 62, of Buford, died July 1st. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 3 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 4 from 12:00 noon until time for the service at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 3, 2020.
