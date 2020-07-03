Stephen H. Thrasher

Died July 1, 2020

Stephen H. "Steve" Thrasher, age 62, of Buford, died July 1st. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 3 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 4 from 12:00 noon until time for the service at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



