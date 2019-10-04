|
Stephen Harry Wahl, age 78, of Flowery Branch, died Tuesday, October 1. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Wendy S. Carroll Wahl, Flowery Branch; sons and daughter-in-law, Douglas Timothy and Melissa Wahl, San Diego, CA, Brian Robert Wahl, Johns Creek; grandson, Declan Wahl; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Tom Taylor, Downers Grove, IL; nieces and nephews. Mr. Wahl was born November 12, 1940 in Wauseon, OH. He was a 1958 graduate of Wauseon High School, Wauseon, OH and a 1961 graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor's degree. Mr. Wahl had worked for General Electric in sales with sixteen years of service. He was a member of Buford Presbyterian Church, Buford, and he was an avid golfer. Memorial service will be held at Buford Presbyterian Church, Saturday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Davis Bailey officiating. Family will receive friends at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Buford Presbyterian Church "Step Up to the Well" fund in memory of Stephen Harry Wahl. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory of Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 4, 2019