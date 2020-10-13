Stephen Lynn Burke
Died October 10, 2020
Mr. Stephen Lynn Burke, 64, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence,
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Debbie Giles will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 17th from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Born on May 8, 1956 in Chattanooga, TN, he was the son of Virginia Drozak Miller, the late Martin Lynn Burke and his late Stepfather, Retired Col Donal R. Miller. He spent many years growing up at the Georgia Baptist Children's Home in Zebulon, Ga. Later, he moved to the United Methodist Children's Home in Decatur, GA. He was a graduate of Avondale High School Class of 1974.
He was the Shop Project Manager for Bruce Wall Systems in Tucker, Ga for 46 years starting in 1974.
In addition to his Father and Stepfather, Mr. Burke was preceded in death by his Brother, Joseph Martin Burke.
Mr. Burke is survived by his Wife of 44 years, Lynn Davison Burke of Gainesville; Daughter, Miranda Dawn Burke Porter and Spouse Tad Porter of Gainesville; son, Jeremy Lynn Burke and Fiancé, Patricia Hayes of Knoxville, TN; Granddaughters, Desiree Nicole Burke and Savannah Lynn Porter of Gainesville, GA; Granddaughter Kelsie Hayes and Grandson, Landon Hayes of Knoxville, TN and Todd Short and other relatives.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family requests that a mask be worn.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
