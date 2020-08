Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen Michael Goode

Died August 6, 2020

Stephen Michael Goode, age 27, of Dahlonega, died Thursday, August 6th. A memorial service was held, Sunday, August 9th at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

