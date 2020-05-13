Steve Allen Couch
Died May 9, 2020
Steve Allen Couch, age 55, of Clermont, died Saturday, May 9. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, in Strickland Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 13, 2020.