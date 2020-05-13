Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Steve's life story with friends and family

Share Steve's life story with friends and family

Steve Allen Couch

Died May 9, 2020

Steve Allen Couch, age 55, of Clermont, died Saturday, May 9. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, in Strickland Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store