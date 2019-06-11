Steven Duane Phagan 68, of Gainesville, GA passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.



A Gainesville native, Duane was known for his sense of humor and his love for laughter that affected everyone he met. He was very intelligent, with vast knowledge on a wide variety of subjects, especially sports. Duane was a graduate of Johnson High School, and served our country in the US Army. He was loved beyond measure. He left his family and friends way too soon, but it was in God's will. We will meet him again one day but he will be greatly missed.



Duane was preceded in death by his father Winford W. Phagan.



He is survived by his son Peyton Anderson of Sautee, mother Grace Tidwell of Gainesville, Brother Glen Phagan of Dahlonega, sisters Paula Corvo and Brenda Garrison both of Gainesville, two grandchildren Chase Anderson and Gabrielle Anderson. Duane also had a very large extended family that loved him deeply, and countless friends.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3:00 PM Wednesday, June12, at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home, 1190 McEver Rd., Gainesville GA 30504.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM.



Online condolences may be made at www.hillsidechapelfuneralhome.com.





Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services 1190 McEver Rd. Gainesville, GA is in charge of arrangements.