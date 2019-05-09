Home

Steven Lance Ayers Obituary
Jan. 17, 1948-May 9, 2019
Mr. Steven Lance Ayers, age 71, of Gainesville passed away on Thursday, May 9 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Raymond Latty and Reverend Mike Reardon will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Mr. Ayers was born January 17, 1948 in Dry Pond, Georgia to the late Joe Brown and Annie Grace Cofield Ayers. He was a heavy machine operator with Jackson County and was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Ayers is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Joey & Susan Ayers of Gainesville, his granddaughters, Josie Grace Ayers and Jada McKenzie Ayers, both of Gainesville; and his special friends, Jeanie Banks, Joey Chapman, Steven Cash, Jerry Hanley, Dan Peppers, Phil Peppers and Charlie Godfrey.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 9, 2019
