Steven Patrick McKibben
Died June 12, 2020
Steven Patrick McKibben, 58, of Gainesville passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 12, 2020. He leaves behind to mourn his great loss, his wife of 35 years Angela Roberts McKibben and son, Patrick Taylor McKibben.
Steve was born in Ft Worth, TX on October 24, 1961. He was a 1980 graduate of Parkview High School and a graduate of Southern Polytechnic College. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville and was employed with Ingenico Group in Alpharetta, GA. Steve was "one of the good ones" and loved his wife and son with the greatest love imaginable. He was a kind and gentle loving soul, he loved the great outdoors and loved to take a ride on his motorcycle, camping, dropping a line in the water or just being outside in any form or fashion. He loved any genre of music and would sit outside countless evenings with Angela listening to music, thankful for the beauty and all of God's blessings in his life. As his son was growing-up, he never missed a single practice, game or activity that Patrick was involved in – Patrick was his true pride and joy.
Survivors include his wife, Angela McKibben, Gainesville. Son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Hannah McKibben of Decatur, GA. Parents, Jerry and Beverly McKibben of St Simons Island, GA. Sisters, Linda McKibben of Silver Springs, MD, Nancy (and husband Jerry) of Decatur, GA and Penny McKibben of Gainesville GA. Brother-in-laws, David (and wife Karen) of Flowery Branch, GA, Billy (and wife Shea) of Gainesville, GA and Tim (and wife Lesia) of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by a host of loving aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. And he is survived by his best friend, Freddie Gilbert of Lawrenceville, GA.
A memorial service will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Dr. Bill Coates will officiate. A private family inurnment will be held at the Alta Vista Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Flowers will be accepted or you can make a contribution in Steve's name to the Ministry of Caring, First Baptist Church 751 Green St, NW, Gainesville, GA 30501.
littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.