Sue Free Anderson
Died June 11, 2020
Sue Free Anderson, age 70, of Flowery Branch, died Thursday, June 11. Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 14, 2020.