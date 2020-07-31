Sue W. Eidson,

Died July 30, 2020

Sue W. Eidson, age 80, passed away Thursday, July 30. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family encourages friends to wear face mask during service and visitation. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

