1/
Sue W. Eidson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue W. Eidson,
Died July 30, 2020
Sue W. Eidson, age 80, passed away Thursday, July 30. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family encourages friends to wear face mask during service and visitation. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved