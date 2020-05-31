Or Copy this URL to Share

Surya Kumari Veeramachineni

Died May 29, 2020

Surya Kumari Veeramachineni, age 76, of Cumming, died Friday, May 29. Funeral services were held, Saturday, May 30. Interment followed at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

