Surya Kumari Veeramachineni
Died May 29, 2020
Surya Kumari Veeramachineni, age 76, of Cumming, died Friday, May 29. Funeral services were held, Saturday, May 30. Interment followed at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 31, 2020.