Susan Amanda McMillan, 75, of Gainesville died Monday, November 4, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A visitation service will be held on Thursday, November 7, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Born on November 21, 1943 in Berkhamsted, Hertfashine, England to the late Victor Richard Baxter-Jones and Trudy Baxter-Jones. She was retired from Baldor/Reliance Electric where she was an inspector. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McMillan is preceded in death by her daughter Kristi Lynn Pruisner. Mrs. McMillan is survived by her husband of 30 years, Steve McMillan of Gainesville; daughter and son in law, Shea Kimberly and Travis Jaworski of Sherwood, AR; step-daughter and husband, Jamie Lachel and Keith Alan Hess of Gainesville; grandchildren, Anna Jaworski, Vincent Jaworski, Bailey Hess, Josey Hess, Kelly Hess and other family and friends. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 6, 2019