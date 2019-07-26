|
|
Mrs. Susan Carol (Collins) Haynes, age 61, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, following a battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel.
Susan was born June 27, 1958, and was the daughter of the late James "Jim" Collins and Ramona "Mona" Collins.
Susan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Natasha and Trey McPhaul, daughter, Christy Haynes; son and daughter-in-law, John Ross and Elizabeth Haynes; grandchildren, Jaelyn, Parker and Haynes McPhaul.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses with Hospice of Northeast Georgia for their loving care and guidance during this difficult time.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. Gainesville, GA 30501. 770-297-6200.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 26, 2019