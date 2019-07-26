Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Collins Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Carol Collins Haynes


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Carol Collins Haynes Obituary
Mrs. Susan Carol (Collins) Haynes, age 61, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, following a battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel.
Susan was born June 27, 1958, and was the daughter of the late James "Jim" Collins and Ramona "Mona" Collins.
Susan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Natasha and Trey McPhaul, daughter, Christy Haynes; son and daughter-in-law, John Ross and Elizabeth Haynes; grandchildren, Jaelyn, Parker and Haynes McPhaul.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses with Hospice of Northeast Georgia for their loving care and guidance during this difficult time.

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. Gainesville, GA 30501. 770-297-6200.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now