Susan Roebuck
Died June 23, 2020
Susan Roebuck, died Tuesday, June 23. All are invited to a celebration of Susan's life at Sugar Hill Church on Saturday, June 27 at 2:00PM. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 25, 2020.