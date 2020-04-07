|
Susan "Susie" Stapleton Underwood, age 61, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Born on January 30, 1959, in Cornelia, she was the daughter of the late James Stapleton, Sr. and Lorene Stribling Stapleton. Mrs. Underwood was a Critical Care Nurse at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and a member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia. She was a graduate of Habersham Central High School and Brenau College School of Nursing. She also was a founding member of Two Dogs Trivia Team. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and most of all, her family.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas J. Stapleton.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley "Stan" Underwood of Cornelia; daughters and son-in-law, Candice and Glenn Grillo of Gainesville and Kristy Martin of Baldwin; sons and daughter-in-law, Stanley "Bo" Underwood and Emily Underwood of Cornelia and Zac Underwood of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren: Christopher Grillo, Fisher Martin, and Avery Martin; brother and sister-in-law, James Stapleton, Jr. and Janis Stapleton of Cornelia; stepbrother and his wife, Tommy and Cindy Cunningham of Cornelia; and stepsister and her husband, Cary Cunningham and Greg Perry of Bogart.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
