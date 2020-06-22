Sybil M. Wilson
Died June 17, 2020
Sybil M. Wilson, age 97, of Flowery Branch, died Thursday, June 18. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.