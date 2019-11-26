Home

Services
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
Sybil Margeret Kyker


1932 - 2019
Sybil Margeret Kyker Obituary
Sybil Margaret Kyker, age 87 of Gainesville formerly of Jefferson, passed away Sunday November 24, at the New Horizon North Nursing Home. Mrs. Kyker was born in Hall County on April 20, 1932 to the late Willard Gordon & Cora Viola Pittman Reynolds. She was a homemaker and a member of the Arcade Community Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Brazzie Emmett , Roy Helton & Robert Kyker. Survivors include, son, Boyd Emmett of Gainesville, daughter & son law, Shirley (Bobby) Grizzle of Cleveland, daughter, Sara Emmett of Gainesville, grandchildren, Dwight (Danielle) Emmett, Kimberly (Martin) Reyes, Mandy (Jonathan) Daniel, Kevin (Dawn) Grizzle, Josh (Brandy) Emmett, Jonathan (Shameca) Emmett, 17 great grandchildren also survive. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday November 27, at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Sybil Margaret Kyker.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 26, 2019
