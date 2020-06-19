Syble Eugene Gresham McDaniel
Syble Eugene Gresham McDaniel
Died June 17, 2020
Syble Eugene Gresham McDaniel, age 84, of Winder, died Wednesday, June 17. Services will be announced by Lawson Funeral Home at a later date. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
