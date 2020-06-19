Syble Eugene Gresham McDaniel
Died June 17, 2020
Syble Eugene Gresham McDaniel, age 84, of Winder, died Wednesday, June 17. Services will be announced by Lawson Funeral Home at a later date. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 19, 2020.