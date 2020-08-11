Syble Morrell Langford
Died August 7, 2020
Mrs. Syble Morrell Langford, age 77, of Nicholson, GA passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness. Funeral Services were held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Lebanon United Methodist Church in Gillsville, GA. Reverend William Whitfield and Reverend Jason Buffington will officiate. The family received friends on Saturday, August 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Mrs. Langford was born July 6, 1943 in Blairsville, GA to the late Robert Hughes and Lilly Burns Hughes. She was retired from Peachtree Doors and Windows and was a member at Welcome Home Baptist Church. Syble was preceded in death by her husband, Andre Langford; both parents; daughter, Dianne Hart and grandson, Justin Heirakuji.
Syble is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Melvin Gable, of Cleveland, GA, Homer "Tony" Gable, Nichols, GA, Wayne William Gable (Melina), Hoschton, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Gable (Doyle Bennett), Nicholson, GA; brother, Worth Hughes, Blairsville, GA; 10 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchild and a host of other relatives also survive. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com