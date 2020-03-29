|
Mrs. Sylvia Young Burruss, age 93 of Gainesville, passed away March 27. Mrs. Burruss was born March 30, 1926 in Hall County and was the daughter of the late Eston and Rosa Clark Young. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and also attended Mt. Vernon Baptist, the church she loved and grew up in. In 1942, she married the love of her life, Clay, before he enlisted in the US Army. Her greatest joy was her family and taking care of them. She loved to cook Sunday supper and have the entire family eat together. Sylvia loved each of them, but it was her grand and great-grandchildren that brought true happiness to her heart. Her face would light up when they arrived and she eagerly wanted to hear what they had been doing. She was very proud of them and their accomplishments. She would gladly share them with anyone who would listen. Being an excellent cook, she had to have fresh vegetables which came from her bountiful garden. Sylvia's yard was a beautiful flower garden, and she had a host of birds she insisted on feeding. Mrs. Burruss was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Clay Burruss, and son Robert Melvin Burruss; sisters - Myrtice Hood, Lounette Hood, Hazel Little, Joan Seabolt, and Loretta Ayers; brothers - Virgil, Leroy, Joel, and Heyward Young. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Allen Dockery of Watkinsville; son and daughter-n-law, Michael and Shelia Burruss; daughter-in-law, Martha Burruss, all of Gainesville; grandchildren - Melissa and Todd Smith, Watkinsville, Melony and Michael Burer of Dallas, Texas, Meredith and John Ford, Jason and Brianna Burruss, Justin Burruss and Kristen Morris, all of Gainesville. Great-grandchildren - Emily, Jessica and Amanda Smith, Michael, Madeline and Max Burer, Emma Grace Ford, Jack Burruss, Alexa and Parker Burruss. Sisters-in-law Willie C. Young of Gainesville and Brenda Young of Athens, brothers-in-law Carl Ayers and JW Seabolt, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. A blessing from God has been her pen pal, Kim Skelly from Colorado. She became a loving friend during their years of letters, cards, calls, gifts and even visits with her husband Greg. The family would like to thank her special loving caregivers: Susan Gooch, Shirley Irvin, Sharon Seabolt, and Sarah Wilson. Each was a blessing and gave Sylvia and the family much comfort and support. Also, Dr. Jeff Terry and his wonderful staff and Hospice of Northeast Georgia for all the care and support they so graciously gave. A graveside service will be held on Monday afternoon, March 30 at Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery. Rev. Steve Baker officating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 5233 Will Wheeler Road, Murrayville. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive 770-297-6200 Gainesville, in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 29, 2020