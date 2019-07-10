Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Sylvia Joan Vickers


1945 - 2019
Sylvia Joan Vickers Obituary
Died July 7, 2019
Sylvia Joan Vickers, 74 of Oakwood passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Ms. Vickers was the daughter of the late Henry and Rosa Wall Smith. She was retired from Warren-Featherbone Company and was a member of West Hall Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Scott Vickers, Carnesville; grand-daughter, Faith Vickers, Braselton; life partner, Jerry Griffin, Oakwood; sister, Mary Young, Murrayville; sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Ed Love, Gainesville. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Ms. Vickers is preceded in death by her parents, son, David Evans and brother, Clifton Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 11, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Dr. Mike Reynolds and Rev. David Bailey will officiate. Interment will follow in the Wahoo Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday July 10 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 10, 2019
