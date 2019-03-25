July 10, 1962-March 22, 2019

Tamara Bennett Skinner passed away the morning of Friday March 22nd, 2019 after a swift, but hard-fought battle with a rare blood disease called Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).



The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Thursday March 28, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held Friday March 29, 2019, 4:30 at Lakeview Academy's Walters Athletic Center.



She is survived by her husband, Bill Skinner; her two children, Charlie and Anna Lee Skinner; and her brother, Ted Bennett. Tammy was born in Austell, Georgia on July 10th, 1962 to Arlen Bennett and Katherine Stanley. Within this community, she found a group of life-long friends and her husband, William Loyt Skinner. They fell fiercely in love and stayed that way for 34 years. Tammy started her career as a social worker at the Center for Family Resources, a non-profit in Cobb County, and then became a wearer of many hats at Lakeview Academy for 11 years.



At Lakeview, Tammy was the Fine-Arts Director who also taught History and Psychology, directed middle-school plays, coordinated region Literary competitions, and provided a listening ear and a loving presence for more students and colleagues than can be measured. There's so much that could be said about Tammy, but it all comes down to the fact that she was one of those people who touched everyone. She was every kid's "cool" mom and an honest and grounding home base to countless friends and family. From curating trips to show students the world to digging up Civil War relics at the foot of Kennesaw Mountain, she both taught and learned with unmatched passion and mindfulness.



No one could have ever asked for a more generous and fun-loving wife or mother. She should be remembered, not with sadness or regret, but with laughter, good music, and a slice of lime.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lakeview Academy Fine Arts Department.



The family would like to thank the staff at Emory University Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center for their kindness and dedication. They would also like to thank the Lakeview Academy Family for their continuous support and love.



Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 25, 2019