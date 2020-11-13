1/1
Ted Frank Arnold
1941 - 2020
Ted Frank Arnold, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home home in Lula, GA surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1941 to the late Jesse Carl Arnold and Mamie Johnson Arnold.
Along with his parents, Ted is preceded in death by his siblings, Johnny Arnold, Joe Arnold and Betty Skidmore. Ted is survived by his children, Renee Johnson, Henry "Carl" Arnold, Ted "Randy" Arnold, Alma Lynn Simpson and three grandchildren he raised as own children, Justin Charles Simpson, Derek Clayton Arnold and Heather Lynn Simpson. He is also survived by grandchildren, James Johnson, Amanda Johnson, David Johnson, Abigayle Faith Arnold; great grandchildren, Kaylee Johnson, Brylee Johnson, Oliva Conners, Evelyn Conners, Savannah Conners, Rhett Simpson, Emmalynn Simpson, Allie Arnold, Nash Arnold and his sister Virginia Thompson. The family would like to thank his caregiver Crystal Stiwinter for all of her help during this time.
The service to celebrate Ted's life is Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with pastor Mike Dorough and pastor Mike Welborn officiating. The family received friends Thursday, November 12th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
McKoon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
