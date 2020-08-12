Telford Loudermilk

Died August 11, 2020

Telford Loudermilk, age 70 of Alto, died Tuesday, August 11th. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 am, Friday, August 14th in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in the VFW Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

