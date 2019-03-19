Home

Tenny Lou Wofford Harm

Tenny Lou Wofford Harm Obituary
May 13, 1943-March 19, 2019
Mrs. Tenny Lou Wofford Harm, age 75, of Flowery Branch passed away on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Morris Shadburn will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tenny was born on May 13, 1943 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Claude Henry Wofford and Louvina Riley Wofford. She was a homemaker and was a member of Dewberry Baptist Church # 2. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Claude Wofford, Jr.
Mrs. Harm is survived by her husband, John William Harm of Flowery Branch, son, William Michael Harm, son, Travis Wade Mooney, son and daughter-in-law, James Christopher and Jane Harm, daughter, Stephanie Harm Nicholson, daughter and son-in-law, Katrina and Morris Shadburn of Claxton, Ga, sister, Joann O'Kelley of Gainesville, brother and sister-in-law, William Henry and Helen Wofford of Gainesville, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and special friend, Dora McCartt of Winder.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 19, 2019
