Terrell Farmer
Died March 15, 2020
Terrell Farmer, 81, joined the Family of God in Heaven Sunday, March 15, 2020, after an extended illness. Terrell was known to many as Rabbit. He was born in Hall County on January 13, 1939, to G.W. (Pete) and Rose Mary Farmer and lived most of his life at the same location he started his machine shop and operated over 40 years.
Terrell was preceded in death by his parents.
Terrell is survived by his wife, Ann Farmer, sons Alan (Valarie) and Bo Farmer, grandchildren, Averie and Colton Farmer. Other surviving family members include sister, Mary Ann Farmer, and brothers, Micky Farmer and Rex Farmer.
Terrell had many interests and talents. He self-taught himself to operate the machine shop and repair almost anything that friends ask of him. He liked to share the tomatoes he grew. He built and maintained his race car he had for many years. He loved to go 4 wheeling, riding motorcycle, restoring old C-J Jeeps with his sons.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Clermont, Ga. with Pastor Kevin Woody officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.
To express condolences, contributions may be made it Terrell's name to:
NEGA Hospice
2150 Limestone Parkway
Suite 222
Gainesville, GA 30501
Or your favorite charity.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont.
Died March 15, 2020
Terrell Farmer, 81, joined the Family of God in Heaven Sunday, March 15, 2020, after an extended illness. Terrell was known to many as Rabbit. He was born in Hall County on January 13, 1939, to G.W. (Pete) and Rose Mary Farmer and lived most of his life at the same location he started his machine shop and operated over 40 years.
Terrell was preceded in death by his parents.
Terrell is survived by his wife, Ann Farmer, sons Alan (Valarie) and Bo Farmer, grandchildren, Averie and Colton Farmer. Other surviving family members include sister, Mary Ann Farmer, and brothers, Micky Farmer and Rex Farmer.
Terrell had many interests and talents. He self-taught himself to operate the machine shop and repair almost anything that friends ask of him. He liked to share the tomatoes he grew. He built and maintained his race car he had for many years. He loved to go 4 wheeling, riding motorcycle, restoring old C-J Jeeps with his sons.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Clermont, Ga. with Pastor Kevin Woody officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.
To express condolences, contributions may be made it Terrell's name to:
NEGA Hospice
2150 Limestone Parkway
Suite 222
Gainesville, GA 30501
Or your favorite charity.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.