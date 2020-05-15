Or Copy this URL to Share

Terrence M. Savage

Died May 7, 2020

Terrence M. Savage, age 70, of Gainesville, died Thursday, May 7. A service will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 19, followed by interment at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

