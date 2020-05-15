Terrence M. Savage
Died May 7, 2020
Terrence M. Savage, age 70, of Gainesville, died Thursday, May 7. A service will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 19, followed by interment at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
MAY
19
Interment
Georgia National Cemetery
