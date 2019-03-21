Aug. 3, 1947-March 20, 2019

Terry David Martin, age, 71, of Braselton, GA, formerly of Buford, GA. passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

He was preceded in death by son, Stephen Martin, and parents, Ernest and Tot Martin. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of fifty-years, Lesa Martin, Braselton, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and John Robertson, Gainesville, GA; grandsons, Sam Robertson and Luke Robertson; brother and sister-in-law, Stacy and Ann Martin, Port Orange, FL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Whit Wallace, Chattanooga, TN; uncle, Winston Burel, Buford, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Martin was born on August 3, 1947 in Buford, GA. He was a 1965 graduate of Buford High School. He was a veteran of U. S. Army and served in Vietnam where he fought in the Tet offensive of 1968. Mr. Martin was retired from General Motors Assembly Plant in Doraville, GA after thirty years of service. He was a member of U.A.W. Local 10, and he was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Buford. Mr. Martin loved restoring vintage automobiles, with a special project being a 1970 Camaro that he was building for his son, Stephen when he passed away.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to in memory of Terry David Martin.

