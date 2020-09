Terry J. McGill

Died August 28, 2020

Terry J. McGill, age 76, died Friday, August 28th. A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel at Ingram Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 4:00 P.M. Services will be streamed online for those who are unable to attend but still want to be there. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

